MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $225,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 124.3% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 53,026 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3,324.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 601,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,361,000 after purchasing an additional 584,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MET opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $62.67.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.46.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

