MFS Multimarket Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MMT)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) declared a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0414 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MMT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

In other MFS Multimarket Income Trust news, Director Steven E. Buller acquired 9,075 shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58,959.24 per share, for a total transaction of $535,055,103.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,869,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

