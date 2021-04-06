MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $42.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

