Michael Douglas Taylor Sells 8,000 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $68.40.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.82.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.