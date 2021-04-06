Michael Stock Sells 43,000 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $509,120.00.

NYSE LBRT opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth about $79,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

