Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,103,284.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $95.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

