Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $265.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $249.07 on Monday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $157.58 and a 1 year high of $249.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

