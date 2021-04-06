MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 5%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $676.99 and last traded at $684.70. 12,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $720.55.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSTR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,004.58 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $448.75.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total value of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.