Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,130,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,525,000 after purchasing an additional 97,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,115,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,372,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,195,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,676,000 after acquiring an additional 52,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.55.

American Tower stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $242.82. 8,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

