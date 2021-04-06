Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 0.8% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $6,004,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.58.

NSC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,118. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $147.37 and a 1 year high of $276.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.50.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

