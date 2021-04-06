Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $94.37.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

