Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Raises Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.81.

CMI traded up $3.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.00. 6,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.73 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

