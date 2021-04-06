Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Trims Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.4% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock remained flat at $$143.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 275,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,426,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.12.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

