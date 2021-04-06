Minereum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,610.00 (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. Minereum has a market cap of $5.03 million and $58,610.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Minereum has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00055943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.57 or 0.00669013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029893 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,841,284 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

