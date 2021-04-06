MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 758.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 31.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.10.

MKSI opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.