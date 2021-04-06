Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $1,433,439.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,378,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,785,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, March 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $1,466,466.96.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,233,630.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.94, for a total transaction of $2,791,860.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,499,273.58.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,160.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28.

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

MRNA stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.52. 215,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,055,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,903,000 after buying an additional 17,086,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,412,000 after acquiring an additional 761,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,335,000 after acquiring an additional 675,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.