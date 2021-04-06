Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) PT Raised to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 38,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,459. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

