MonaCoin Market Capitalization Hits $145.97 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.22 or 0.00003841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $145.97 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,817.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.38 or 0.03625856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.83 or 0.00406157 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.10 or 0.01139961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.82 or 0.00459760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.81 or 0.00471848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00325338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031069 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

