MonaCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $14.93 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $146.94 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for about $2.24 or 0.00003810 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.17 or 0.03612083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.26 or 0.00392474 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $665.52 or 0.01134364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.18 or 0.00472444 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00466187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.17 or 0.00324148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003457 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

