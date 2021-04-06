Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $12,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

