Mondi (LON:MNDI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,926.00

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,926 ($25.16) and last traded at GBX 1,915.50 ($25.03), with a volume of 123734 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,884.50 ($24.62).

MNDI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Mondi in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,876.25 ($24.51).

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,829.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,730.47. The stock has a market cap of £9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

In other Mondi news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total transaction of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33). Insiders purchased 5,563 shares of company stock worth $9,958,424 over the last ninety days.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

