Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Acquires 541,943 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606,497 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 541,943 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 16.2% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $29,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 918.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 121,628 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.3% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 187,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 125,530 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 49,109 shares during the period. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.44. 380,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,191,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. Analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2859 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Several research firms have commented on PBR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

