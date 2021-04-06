Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,019 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 74,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

