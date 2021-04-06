Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $4,966,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $6,936,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 215.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

