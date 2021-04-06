Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $4.74 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,623,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

DKNG opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

