Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 375 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,271,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,838,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,021.3% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 644,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,171,000 after acquiring an additional 638,456 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,853,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

