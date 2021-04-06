MoonSwap Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $349,416.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One MoonSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003543 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $36.90 million and $349,416.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.92 or 0.00412019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004797 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 17,903,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,882,376 tokens. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap.

MoonSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.