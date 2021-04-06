Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 120.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.86% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $55,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.63.

FRT stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $110.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

