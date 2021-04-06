Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $54,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 822,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

TAP opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

