Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.53% of Gravity worth $56,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Gravity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gravity in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Gravity during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gravity in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $875.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.03. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.01 and a twelve month high of $239.90.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

