Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of AMETEK worth $58,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,703 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after buying an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,018,000 after acquiring an additional 126,868 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,822,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,358,000 after acquiring an additional 23,735 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $130.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $130.79. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.13.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

