Morgan Stanley Purchases 9,687,927 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 76,276.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $57,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 230,082 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

PLYA opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 19,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $111,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,588.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,187 shares of company stock valued at $376,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

