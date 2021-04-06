Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $880.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.51.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.56. The company had a trading volume of 488,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,692,293. The firm has a market cap of $665.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $682.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,663 shares of company stock valued at $65,348,147 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.