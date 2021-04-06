MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MSCI in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.44. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MSCI’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

MSCI stock opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $280.07 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.