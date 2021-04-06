Nano (NANO) Price Up 16.2% This Week

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $5.70 or 0.00009706 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $759.99 million and approximately $70.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58,764.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.14 or 0.03606140 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.88 or 0.00399692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $668.81 or 0.01138112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00462563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.29 or 0.00466764 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.45 or 0.00329192 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00029977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.