Nano-X Imaging Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 52,685 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 460% compared to the average volume of 9,408 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NNOX stock opened at $48.55 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

