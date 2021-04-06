NaPoleonX 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,611.00 (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular exchanges. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.54 million and $2,611.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00060193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.45 or 0.00659667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00079325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00031243 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NPX is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai. The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

