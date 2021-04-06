National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research report issued on Sunday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$466.31 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised Uni-Select from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Shares of TSE:UNS opened at C$13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$559.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. Uni-Select has a 12-month low of C$2.90 and a 12-month high of C$13.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.76.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

