National Pension Service Sells 350,695 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,695 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Evergy were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 490,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 40,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evergy by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

