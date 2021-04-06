Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 101.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 602,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 237,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $407.95 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $265.05 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

