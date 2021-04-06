Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $130,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

