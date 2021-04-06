Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,145 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS opened at $75.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

