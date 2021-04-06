Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after buying an additional 280,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after purchasing an additional 180,058 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter.

VOE opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.82. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $78.58 and a one year high of $138.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

