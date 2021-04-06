Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 425.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of EW opened at $85.74 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $1,182,814.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,570,363.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,057 shares of company stock worth $28,117,680. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

