Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 629.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $67,269,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,542,066.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,304.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

