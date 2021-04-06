Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $90,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Diageo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO stock opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $123.53 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average is $154.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

