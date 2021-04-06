Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Sells $2,764,230.03 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,764,230.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $89.99 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.94, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $79.04.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after acquiring an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 97,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.