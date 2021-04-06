Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 2,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 259,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.19 million, a PE ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $71,531.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,697 shares of company stock valued at $231,918. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after acquiring an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 49,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

