NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.09. NetApp posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $75.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

