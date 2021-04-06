NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to benefit from robust networking solutions. The company maintains a competitive edge with product launches, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards. Its revenues are likely to be driven by the rapid increase in Internet of Things devices and the advent of Smart Home. Increasing demand for connected home products in the wake of the growing work-from-home trend boosted its revenues. It intends to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership. However, supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic might erode NETGEAR’s profitability in the near term. It operates in a fast-evolving market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,121. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12. NETGEAR has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $503,874.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,917. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,658.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,792 shares of company stock valued at $5,795,418. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

